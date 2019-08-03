FOLLOWING the soft-boiled visit from Boris Johnson to a Gwent farm earlier this week, perception of the way the event was handled in terms of media access and general organisation hasn't been overly positive.

The Prime Minister made a four-hour stopover in Wales and had the time to visit St Brides Wentlooge, Brecon and Cardiff. However, it turned out that, despite his reputation for loving the limelight, much of Mr Johnson's visit was conducted away from the crowds and cameras.

Details about the PM's first Welsh visit were scarce.

He would be at Shervington Farm, on the outskirts of Newport, at around 2pm on Tuesday, July 30. That was basically it.

Welsh sheep farmers would presumably have been pleasantly surprised to learn that the PM was taking time to visit them, especially after the National Sheep Association in Wales' warning that there could be a mass slaughter of lambs if a no-deal Brexit went ahead.

40 per cent of Welsh sheep farmers' produce is also exported to the EU so they will have been keen for Mr Johnson to allay any fears they may have had.

Their pleasant surprise probably turned to dismay upon realising that the he was in fact visiting a chicken farm.

Shervington Farm, it turns out, isn’t all that easy to find. Unhelpful aides didn’t make things any easier.

“Sorry, we can’t disclose anything further” isn’t all that helpful as an answer when the question asked had been: “Hi, I’m from the Argus. Is there space to park down that farm track?”

Things were looking up on arrival. Representatives from various news outlets both local and national – LBC, Wales Online and ITV to name a few – were welcomed and told to wait inside one of the farm’s outbuildings until further instruction was provided.

So, we waited. And we waited.

It was stiflingly hot and unsociably humid inside the shed and so various members of our troupe asked whether we could stand outside.

The request was refused by a media handler who was doing her upmost to ensure everything went according to the plan.

There had been no media briefing. Usually at this kind of event, rules are outlined which the media are expected to follow. This makes things easier for everyone as we all know where we stand.

However, without warning it became apparent that Mr Johnson had in fact arrived at the farm and begun his tour of the chicken coops.

We were then told that no reporters or film crews were to be allowed to accompany the official visit and that we were to ask one question each to the Prime Minister in a separate media ‘huddle’ later in the day.

Rumours quickly circulated within our shed. Was Mr Johnson being kept away from any chicken-related fowl-ups? Was his chilly Scottish reception a factor? We could only speculate.

With Welsh support for Labour at it's lowest levels ever, according to a recent YouGov poll, surely the onus would have been on to make the most of the opportunity and get a foothold in Newport West.

After this visit it doesn't seem that Mr Johnson has done himself any favours and it looks to be a two-horse race between Labour and the Brexit Party.

This unwillingness to engage with the media and the wider public continued throughout the day when the PM avoided crowds in Brecon and Cardiff.

Did this contribute to the Tories' loss of the Brecon and Radnorshire seat to the Lib Dems? Hard to say for certain, but it can't have helped.

In any case, we remained cooped up in the shed.

When it came time for our question-and-answer session, we were informed that there was to be strictly no filming, photographs or, until the last second, Dictaphone recording whilst huddling with Mr Johnson.

Not being able to record footage was obviously of more concern to broadcast media, and Adrian Masters of ITV Wales took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

He wrote: “I hate to have turned down the chance to challenge Boris Johnson, but I wouldn’t have been able to broadcast any of it.”

We had been asked in advance what our one question was to be. Our readers had sent us a whole list of suggestions, but it was as though we were walking on eggshells.

“What will the impact of Brexit be on Welsh farmers?” seemed good enough to go on the list.

We were confined to the shed a minute longer while the Johnson team made sure an adjacent building was huddle-ready and then we were escorted inside.

The man himself was amicable enough, friendly handshakes and offers of Welsh cakes all round. Although, he seemed strangely ill-at-ease, still a far cry from a dancing Theresa May but not on his usual cock-of-the-walk form.

The interview session was whistle-stop. Six or seven journalists barely drawing breath as we scrambled to make the most of our ten-minute window.

“What will the impact of Brexit be on Welsh farmers?” asked one of the other reporters.

The PM expertly dodged the question, promising a "full package of protections" for farmers after Brexit – or should that be breggsit? - but would not elaborate on what those protections might be.

Follow-up questions on tariffs and the warnings over the slaughtering of lambs also elicited the usual "measures are in place" and "we are dealing with that".

It also left me to think of a replacement on the fly.

The South Wales Argus has been vocal in its supports for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - still jailed in Iran on charges of spying, and with a sister-in-law who lives in Gwent.

“Now that you are Prime Minister, has your position changed on the issues Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is facing in Iran?” didn’t faze Mr Johnson though.

It appeared his position hadn’t changed, and neither had the way he answered questions on it.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is imprisoned in Iran over spying allegations, which she denies. Her situation was made worse when the then Foreign Secretary incorrectly said she was "teaching people journalism".

"It's up to the Iranian government to release all dual national consular cases," he said.

"I hope it's sorted as fast as possible."

When pressed, he did not say he regretted his comments.

All huddled out, us journalists were ushered back out into the pouring rain.

Mr Johnson also beat a swift exit, the official motorcade splashing its way down the farm track which it had turned out had plenty of room to park along.

Whatever your views on Boris Johnson, his strength in the past was always as a people person. However, none of that was on display this week which may be concerning to the Boris Brigade.

In a statement released the day after the event, The NUJ’s Welsh Executive Committee accused the prime minister of "running chicken" from the media.

The committee said it "strongly condemns Boris Johnson’s decision not to allow the Welsh media to record their questions to him during his visit to Wales", adding: "Journalists must be able to hold our elected representatives to account on behalf of the public, and the prime minister’s answers must be publicly available.”