AFTER an article published in the Daily Express dubbed Commercial Road in Pill, Newport, “the country’s most violent street”, a group of residents have spoken out about the good being done in the area which they believe was missed by the national paper.

, published on June 3, claimed that “In this part of Newport, Pillgwenlly or Pill for short, life has become toxic” and, while they do agree that there are problems in the area, the group of Pill residents – fronted by John Payne of Pill YMCA AFC – want to highlight the positive work being done in the area.

Mr Payne, along with Julie Fish of Pill Millennium Centre (Pill Mill) and Pill Unity and Asim Ali of Pill Pharmacy – among others – have joined forces to promote the positive side of Pill.

“We felt it was time Pill had some good press,” said Mr Payne.

“Most people in Pill know about the good work and deeds that are done there every day, but we felt the wider public should be better informed.”

Mr Payne has been a part of Pill YMCA Football Club for many years and has seen some of his players go on to enjoy distinguished careers in the game.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn and former Wales international James Collins both began their footballing journeys at the club and Mr Payne believes that having an outlet, such as organised football, for young people can only be a positive thing.

“It gives them a focus and purpose in life,” he said.

“The club goes from strength to strength with the young people and community of Pill.

“We are there for each other. It’s a strong bond.

“We give people the chance to play football, but they can also identify with and belong to something worthwhile.”

Local entrepreneur Asim Ali, of Pill Pharmacy – which he set up in 2015, echoed the sentiment.

He said: “The community in Pill has supported us from the start.

“As a society we should be looking at how we can build a community and cohesion rather than finding ways to knock them down.

“Bad publicity for the area doesn’t only last a day for those residents and their children that are trying to achieve better for themselves.”

One way in which the community of Pill is being brought closer together is through the work being carried out at Pill Mill and Pill Unity.

The centre is a hub for the local community. They provide “diversionary activities which help to reduce issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour”. They offer sporting activities, youth clubs, knit and natter sessions and ‘fit and fed’ sessions to ensure children get breakfast and lunch during the school holidays.

Alison Stewart, chairperson of Pill Unity said: “I am passionate about people full stop. I am not content living side by side with people and not knowing who they are.

“People are my priority and Pill has the best of them. Raw and untapped talent fills our streets.

“There’s gold in the hearts of my neighbours. Unless you’re willing to enter into the lives of people, you will never know who they truly are.”