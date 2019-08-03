Update 3.45pm: Delays are now expected at 24 minutes.

There are no reports of crashes.

SEVERE delays of 40 minutes can be expected on the M4 westbound this afternoon.

There is gridlock between the Prince of Wales Bridge and Junction 26 on Malpas Road.

The average speed is currently 10 mph.

The cause for the traffic is not yet known.

More to follow soon.