A VISITING artist has now unleashed many glimpses into Indian life through his vast paintings.

Goa-native Ajay Kothawale flew to Britain, with 38 paintings, this month for them to be displayed at an exhibition at Barnabus Arts House in Newport.

And this week, people filled the building for the launch, who were all hoping to see the splashes of serenity adorning the walls.

Mr Kothawale explained that his paintings will give viewers a glimpse into both rural and urban Indian life.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come here today," he said.

"My inspirations for these paintings are my family and, of course, India in general."

MORE NEWS:

The owner of Barnabus Arts House, Janet Martin, added: "I have been acquainted with Ajay for over 20 years and was drawn to his incredible talent viewed under lamplight at a midnight market in Apora, Goa, India.

"Newly graduated from Goa College of Art, this young man made a lasting impression on my senses. The ability of his paintings to transport the viewer into the vibrancy, mystery and idiosyncratic nature of Indian life is evident.

"Symbolism abounds and the exotic is ever present."

She added: "Twenty years after my first meeting and several visits to India later, our joint dream was to facilitate an exhibition at my gallery here in Newport. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the psyche of India and Indian family life, brought especially from Goa to Newport with love."

The paintings include elephants, jungle, people and many other things.

The gallery will be available to visit until September 7.