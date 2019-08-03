A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a retired teacher.

Carol White, aged 73, of Brynhonddu, Pandy, Llanvihangel Crucorney, near Abergavenny, is accused of being responsible for killing Barbara Calligan.

The defendant attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court but the indictment was not put to her and the case adjourned.

The 62-year-old alleged victim died in Hillcrest Road in her home town of Abergavenny at around 5.10pm on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

At the time, Gwent Police released a statement on behalf of the family which said: "Barbara, a retired teacher, has been described by her family as selfless, fun-loving and bright, enjoying her life.

"She will be dearly missed by Izzy, Andy and all her family. Izzy and Andy also wish to convey their gratitude for all the support they've received from family and friends."

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, set a new hearing date of August 14.

White, who was defended by Jeffrey Jones, was bailed.

The prosecution was represented by James Wilson.