THESE people were all jailed in Gwent this month, and here are details of the crimes which put them behind bars.

Tobias Millard

Millard, aged 28, of Brunel Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 1, last year.

He launched a nasty assault on a man as the pubs and clubs of Chepstow were emptying in the early hours of the morning.

The judge told Millard he had a problem with binge drinking on weekends which is when this offence had happened.

Millard was jailed for five months and told he must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from custody.

Dale Bird

Dale Bird, of Cwmbran, was jailed for six-and-a-half years in January 2018 for drug trafficking, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

While serving his sentence at Bridgend’s Parc Prison, the 29-year-old was caught red-handed when custody officers searched his cell, prosecutor Bethan Evans said.

Sara Palmer, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty at the very first opportunity.

She told the judge the seized mobile was not internet compatible but a “basic” one on which only calls could be made and texts sent.

He was jailed for 12 months in prison to run consecutively with his six-and-a-half-year term.

Tony Chamberlain, Angela Whitchurch and Brett Whitchurch

Chamberlain was convicted of 17 offences, including four of raping a child, four of sexually assaulting a child, five of sexual activity with a child, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and conspiracy to sexually assault a child.

Angela Whitchurch was found guilty of two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a child, one count of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and cruelty to a person.

Brett Whitchurch was found guilty of a single charge of cruelty to a person.

Chamberlain was sentenced to 24 years in prison, and will be subject to a six-year licence when released. A sexual harm prevention order was also made.

Angela Whitchurch was sentenced to 18 years in prison, will serve 12 months on licence, and is also the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Brett Whitchurch was sentenced to four years in prison.

Scott Wall

Wall, who has 22 previous convictions for 43 offences, was banned and had a history of drink and drug-driving.

After he pulled up outside his mum’s home, the police tried to block him in.

When Wall saw them, he started to speed off over a neighbour’s driveway and reversed into PC Hollings as he ran from his car to try and prevent his escape.

Wall managed to flee but was arrested later that day at a house in the town’s Underhill Crescent where officers said he “smelt of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet”.

Wall, of St Teilo's Road, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

The judge jailed Wall for 14 months. The maximum prison sentence for dangerous driving is two years and the judge had to reduce the tariff by a third because of the defendant’s guilty plea at the first opportunity.

He was banned from driving for four years and seven months and must sit an extended test before getting behind the wheel again.

Daniel Coldrick

Daniel Coldrick went on an alcohol-fuelled rampage in and around the time he was celebrating his 18th birthday earlier this year.

He also “tried to fight members of the public” in a car park in his home town of Abergavenny and pulled the blade when a function was taking place at Newport’s Masonic Hall.

He was locked up for 14 months.

Shane Drew

Drew threatened to expose a vulnerable victim after falsely accusing them of being a paedophile and committing a sex act in public was jailed.

A prolific offender he preyed upon and targeted the complainant to extort just £50, Newport Crown Court heard.

He also threatened to beat up his victim and follow them home.

Drew pleaded guilty to blackmail, an offence he committed whilst on licence.

He was jailed for 15 months.

Ashley Morgan, David Griffiths, Leah Sterry, Robert Plant, Joanne James and Alun Pascoe

The drug dealers were locked up for a total of nearly 20 years after being caught by an undercover police operation combatting organised crime throughout Gwent.

They were arrested as part of Operation Dynamic, a major Gwent Police exercise involving around 180 specialist officers following a series of dawn raids across the force area last month.

Morgan was sent to a young offender institution for three years after he admitted four counts of supplying class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine.

Griffiths was jailed for three years and four months.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying crack cocaine, supplying heroin and refusing to provide a drug sample.

Sterry was jailed for two years and eight months.

Plant was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to supplying heroin.

Joanne James was jailed for three years after she pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin.

Alun Pascoe guilty to three counts of supplying heroin and was jailed for three years.

All defendants must pay a victim surcharge.

Richard Goman and Sian McCullogh

Richard Goman and Sian McCullough were wearing balaclavas when they targeted a disabled man at his sheltered accommodation in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

It was revealed that the victim has died following the January 31 attack but there was no link between his passing and the raid.

The 60-year-old vulnerable victim had a gun pointed at him and was so terrified he handed over his bank card and gave them his PIN number.

The judge jailed Goman for seven years and seven months and McCullough for two years and seven months.

Daniel Drew

Drew marched into a supermarket, stole a large kitchen knife and thrust it into his victim at the store’s car park in front of horrified witnesses.

Surgeons at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital saved the man’s life after he suffered a four-inch wide wound to his stomach that was an inch deep.

The court heard how Drew kicked his victim in the head and face while laughing in a vicious assault witnessed by around 15 people.

He taunted his prone victim, demanding of him: “What happened to you butt? Got stabbed did you?”

Drew, now of Newgate Street, Brecon, admitted wounding with intent, possession of a knife, theft of a knife, racially aggravated public disorder and criminal damage.

Drew was sentenced to nine years in custody.

Daniel Drew and Damian Luce

Armed with a machete and a pole, the men terrorised a couple and smashed up a car in a completely senseless attack.

Damien Luce, 22, and Daniel Drew, 19, used the weapons to shatter the windscreen and windows of a woman’s car outside her Cwmbran home.

Luce was jailed for 16 months.

Drew was sentenced to eight months in custody on top of a nine-year term he was given on the same day for a separate offence committed almost one year later to the day.

John Junior Phillips, James Jones, Harvey Huchet and Lauren Hutchinson

John Junior Phillips was the ringleader of a gang who carried out a savage attack on a young father which lasted five hours.

He was convicted last month of manslaughter after a trial and killed the Cardiff drug addict over a £500 debt he owed.

The 28-year-old, known as JJ, of Baird Close, Malpas, was jailed for 22 years by Mrs Justice Jefford at Cardiff Crown Court.

Two co-defendants were also sentenced over the killing.

James Jones, aged 19, of Bedwas Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, was jailed for life, with a minimum tariff of 20 years before he is eligible for parole, after he admitted murder.

Harvey Huchet, aged 17, of Chapel Wood, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, was locked up for 12 years after he was also convicted of manslaughter by a jury.

Phillips’ girlfriend at the time, Lauren Hutchinson, aged 19, of Munnings Drive, Newport, was sentenced to 18 months in custody after she pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Matthew Jones

Rugby player Matthew Jones, 26, from Ebbw Vale, was found guilty of killing Cody Rhys Williams-Jones after a three-week trial at Newport Crown Court.

He sobbed when the jury convicted him of manslaughter just seconds after clearing him of murdering his 15-week-old son in December 2016.

The judge, Mr Justice Simon Picken, told the former Ebbw Vale and Newbridge wing he had "lost it" in a temper at his frustration in being unable to settle his crying son when the boy was in his sole care.

The infant had brain swelling and retinal haemorrhages – small bleeds in both of his eyes, too numerous to count.

He was jailed for nine years.

Daniel Niinemae and Stuart Smith

The pair were involved in an operation that also saw an Audi A5, two Volkswagen Golfs and a Honda CR-V pinched.

The thefts mainly took place in the Rogerstone area of Newport and some of the cars – including a Porsche Boxter – were recovered after the vehicles were abandoned.

The court heard how Niinemae and Smith had long criminal records, the former with 19 previous convictions for 71 offences (including 25 for theft and kindred offences) and the latter had 24 previous convictions for 55 offences, including nine for theft.

Niinemae was jailed for 21 months and Smith for 19 months.

Daniel Hawkes

Hawkes had 36 previous convictions for 82 offences and was back in court to face seven more charges.

Newport Crown Court heard how Hawkes, of no fixed abode, racked up no less than nine separate driving whilst disqualified offences in the last two years.

Hawkes’ latest crime spree started on June 27.

The defendant made off without paying £15 after filling up a Volkswagen Golf at the pumps of a Shell garage on Cwmbran’s Henllys Way.

When staff viewed the CCTV before contacting the police, they recognised him.

Hawkes took a Toyota Aygo without the owners’ consent and the defendant was also caught on camera prising open a storage container with a crowbar to steal £400 worth of electrical cables.

The judge jailed Hawkes for 18 months and banned him from driving for three years and nine months.

Mohammad Ali

Mohammed Ali, from Newport, was photographed with a secret camera by officers after handing them ‘ballers’ worth £70 on four separate occasions.

Prosecutor Gareth James said the 36-year-old sold them the drugs after arranging to meet them in Pill’s Alexandra Road and outside the city’s Emmanuel Evangelical Church at Rutland Place.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how Ali was snared as part of Gwent Police’s covert Operation Dynamic.

The defendant, of Glebe Street, admitted four counts of supplying a class A drug of heroin between March and April.

Judge Jones jailed the defendant for three years after telling him he had a similar conviction in 2014.

Gareth Morton-Jenkins

Gareth Morton-Jenkins was jailed for more than four years for headbutting his then partner, hounding her at work and taking her cash on pay days.

The 35-year-old, from Cwmbran, subjected his victim to physical and mental abuse, controlled her bank accounts and accused her of having affairs with male work colleagues.

The abuse came to light last August when the woman reported being headbutted at home by Morton-Jenkins, from Oaksford, Coed Eva.

Speaking outside the court, the officer leading the case, Police Constable Matthew Ralph, commended her for having the courage to come forward.

Morton-Jenkins admitted assault by beating and using controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

Judge David Wynn Morgan jailed Morton-Jenkins for 18 months for the assault and two-and-a-half years for the controlling and coercive behaviour – a total of four years and three months.

Christopher Williams and Jonathan Harris

Employee Christopher Williams teamed up with Jonathan Harris to pinch the luxury vehicle from Newport’s Motorplus Car Supermarket just after Christmas 2018.

Prosecutor Laurence Jones told Cardiff Crown Court how sales executive Williams abused his position of trust by handing a key to Harris who drove the car away.

He had only been working for the company for a matter of weeks.

The duo, both from Pontypool, were jailed for 12 months.