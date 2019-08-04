A TEENAGER who admitted an “extreme case” of controlling or coercive behaviour was locked up for more than two years.

Taylor Blackley verbally abused his victim and threatened to injure or kill himself and monitored where the person could go or who they could see.

The 19-year-old from Newport also stopped the complainant seeing family and friends and prevented the victim going out to a family meal.

Blackley, formerly of Broadmead Park, admitted controlling or coercive behaviour during his trial at Cardiff Crown Court in June.

The defendant, represented by James Tucker, was cleared of false imprisonment, grievous bodily harm with intent and grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo offered no further evidence after he changed his plea to guilty for controlling or coercive behaviour after initially denying the charge.

The jury were told by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke to formally return not guilty verdicts in respect of the other three charges before they were discharged.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told Blackley he had committed “very serious offence”.

She added: “This is not a very minor case of controlling or coercive behaviour – it is quite extreme.”

The court was told Blackley had “anger management issues”.

Sentencing him at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after the case was adjourned for a Probation Service report, Judge Lloyd-Clarke sent him to a young offender institution for two years and three months.

Blackley, now of Corporation Road, Newport, had already spent 189 days on tagged bail which will count towards the time he spends in custody.

The judge also imposed a restraining order for 10 years prohibiting the defendant from contacting the complainant and he must pay a £140 victim surcharge within three months of his release.