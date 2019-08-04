A POPULAR Newport man who died suddenly last weekend was "a proper family man" with a "wicked sense of humour," according to one of his best friends.

Craig Mitchell, known as Craggis, was found dead at a house on Colts Foot Close on Sunday.

His friend, James Bluett, said Mr Mitchell was able to "brighten up any room he was in."

"Craig was a very popular person with a wicked sense of humour and an even more wicked laugh," said Mr Bluett. "His jokes and pranks would brighten up any room.

"It’s been a shock to everyone. He was very popular. It isn’t going to be the same again.

"His mum Sue, brother and sister Rhys and Emma, and his stepdad Steve are all devastated.

READ MORE:

"He had only lost just his stepdad Gary a couple of months ago.

"There’s been a massive hole left in the community.

(Friends Adam Hollis, James Bluett and Craig Mitchell. Picture: James Bluett.)

"It’s an absolute travesty. It’ll be a big loss to everyone.

"He was a proper family man. He loved his mum, he loved his brother and sister, he loved his nieces and nephews - he loved his whole family."

Mr Bluett said that he grew up with Craig, and the pair have been friends for more than 20 years.

"It’s been overwhelming," he said. "He was one of my best mates.

"We grew up together and have known each other well over 20 years.

"We used to knock about together and have maintained our friendship over the years.

"We used to go biking together and he loved his music. We would go to raves together. He went to see Noel Gallagher recently.

(Craig Mitchell was a keen fisherman. Picture: James Bluett.)

"He was interested in a lot of things. Fishing, cooking and football. He loved Liverpool and he also loved the County as well.

"He would be able to go anywhere and be welcomed. He had that persona about him that no one else could emulate.

"He was the type of person that would brighten up any room.

"He was an all-round nice guy. It is a tragedy."