A COMMUNITY is getting a helping hand with their groceries thanks to a new food store.

Best B4 Foods opened on Prince of Wales Industrial Estate in Abercarn in January.

The family-owned business is run by 51-year-old Holly Crook.

She said: “We live in quite a poor community and I wanted to do something to help.

(A look inside the store.)

“People don’t realise that there are three dates on food – an expiry date, use by date and best before date. The best before date means that it is still okay to eat afterwards, just may not be of as high a quality as before the date on the packaging.

“It is still safe to eat.”

Mrs Crook aims to provide good quality food to the local community for a cheaper price than the general grocery stores. She brings in a wide range of products that are available to create healthy meals at home, without breaking the bank.

On top of this, she also searches for recipes based on the products in store. She feels that this also helps families out as it gives them a way to get creative.

“I source products and try to find recipes that will work with them. I’ll post them online with the products used and tell customers about the potential meals they can make.

“I have a family myself and I’m always looking for ideas for meals.

“There’s lots of meal options available for different foods and I try my best to highlight this. For example, there are plenty of ways you can use pasta and we have large bags of pasta for quite cheap, but sometimes people don’t know what else to do with it and will stick to the same meal.

“I’m trying to cater for and help feed families.

“There are vegans and people who are gluten free who come to the store, so I also try and source products that fit their needs. If someone comes in and asks for anything with specific requirements, I try my best to provide them.”

The feeling of a community help point is evident as Mrs Crook goes above and beyond for her customers. The shop opening hours are 10am to 3pm Monday-Friday and 10am to 4pm on weekends but she has opened up at other times for customers.

“I’ve had customers send a message asking if I can open the shop in the evenings so that they can get some things.

“I only live five minutes away, so I go down to open up and allow them to get their shopping done.

“I do hope to open a bit longer eventually but at the moment its quite hard as there is so much to do and I’m only one person and have one other helping.

“Mums come in after doing the school run to pick up stuff for their children’s lunches and dinners.”

(Tiana Crook 12 at Best B4 Foods and VR Experience Wales in the Prince of Wales Industrial Estate, Abercarn. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

To advertise the products, she takes photos and posts them on the store’s Facebook page, so customers know what’s on offer. She mentioned how one woman messaged her with the pictures of what she wanted and asked if she could hold them for her.

So, Mrs Crook went around and made up a basket of everything ready so all she had to do was pay for it. The woman also asked about her range of vegan and gluten free products on behalf of a friend, so Mrs Crook made a basket up of those too and the woman decided to buy them as well.

A quick look at their social media pages show that there are plenty of happy customers and that there is a demand for this type of store. They also highlight the exceptional customer service on display at Best B4 Foods.

One poster who left a review just three months after the store opened said: “Premium customer service, with community at heart.”

Another, called Zara, who went just days after the opening, said: “There are friendly staff and its fabulous to have a shop like this around. Definitely going be handy.”

One customer, Samantha Lewis, couldn’t believe the prices. She said: “Lovely, friendly people. They were very helpful and had a good variety of items for sale. I had a huge basket full for only £13 pounds including tops brands. I highly recommend.”

Georgina added: “Friendly, community based and amazing prices! I had a basket full and it came to £4.25. Bargain.”

(It's less than half price!)

Mrs Crook also said that she has had members of social services visit the store and recommend the store to their clients.

“This makes me feel good that I can help families in need,” she added.

Mrs Crook also has a positive ulterior motive behind the store – to try and limit food waste and packaging consumption.

“I don’t want to see waste and people can’t always afford food that isn’t junk. An example of the prices we have is that supermarkets sell a tin of soup for about £1.09 and I sell it for 40pence.

“It’s all the same brands but cheaper. And usually when the best before date is reached, they all get thrown out. By continuing to sell them, then food is not being wasted.

“I do ask people to bring their own bags though as this cuts down on the plastic we generate. I also run a terra-recycling scheme, where people can bring in cellophane, crisp packets and other usually non-recyclables and they will be recycled.”