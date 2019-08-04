GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find 44-year-old Reuben Wright, who has been reported as missing.

Mr Wright, from the Pontypool area, also has links to the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne area, in North East England.

A spokesman said: "He was last seen at approximately 10.30am on Thursday, August 1, at Newcastle Central railway station.

"We have reason to believe that he could now be in the Blackpool area.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare."

Mr Wright is described as tall, white, and of slim build with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green top, black jeans and trainers, carrying a ‘Superdry’ camouflage bag and a grey suitcase.

Anyone with any information relating to Mr Wright's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 329 of 1/8/19. You can also direct message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.