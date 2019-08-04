TAKE a look at this ship delivering cargo to Newport Dock. Do you recognise her or the company taking the deliver?

Last week we featured an American ship, sent in by reader Arthur Nicolaas.

Here's what you had to say:

I am sure the American Lykes Liner in Saturday's Argus is the Solon Turman. It was built at Baltimore Marine Industries, Sparrow Point MD, USA, in 1961. It was named after the Co founders son in law. Mr Nicolaas says it looked as if it had been lengthened and I have seen pictures of Solon Turman before and after lengthening. When I do not know. In 1988 it was sold to US Marine Administration (MARAD) and joined the mothball fleet. It was sold for scrap in 2011. It can be seen being cut up on Youtube. What she was doing in Newport is the strange part.

Hope this is of interest.

Martin Hayward