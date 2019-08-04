Our Dog of the Week is a very special Staffie!

(The adorable Ellie, whose owner Newport City Dogs Home are trying to chase)

Despite the smile on her silver-haired face, Ellie has been a little bewildered at her recent change of circumstances. She is still a little bemused at being 'found in the pound' at her age.

Ellie was found wandering on her own, with a very distinctive large flexi-lead still attached to her collar.

(The distinctive lead that was attached to Ellie)

It's a bit of a mystery why her lead is still attached, and gives the staff reason to believe that Ellie might have accidentally escaped her owner whilst out on a walk, rather than been deliberately dumped, as is sadly the case with many of the senior dogs in Newport City Dogs Home.

Despite her anxiety Ellie is a very warm-hearted girl, and now that she is more settled into the kennel environment the staff and volunteers are beginning to see her inner puppy!

Ellie loves toys, and the staff always make sure she has a plentiful supply in her kennel.

If you recognise Ellie, or think you may know who she belongs to, please contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902.

If Ellie's owners cannot be traced she will be looking for a new home once she has been in the centre for seven days, but we have no doubt at all that Ellie would be overjoyed to see her beloved owner once again.