THIS week we have a pair of siblings looking for a new home.

15-week old Abraham and his sister Asha were found living in a feral colony and taken into care after being trapped.

The adorable kittens are timid but never hissy and have been settling in well with their foster family.

(Asha is a sweet 15-week-old who loves affection)

Asha, the black and white kitten, has already cemented herself as a lap cat and tabby/white kitten Abraham would prefer to do his own thing and is very free-spirited.

The siblings would need to be homed together as they enjoy chasing each other around and playing together.

They would be able to be homed with other cats and older children.

(15-week-old Abraham loves to play)

If you think you could offer the two sweet little kittens a home, then please get in touch with Gwent Cats Protection on 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent-cats.org.uk

Web: