JORDAN Day-Williams and Dean Richards met while studying Sound Engineering at the University of South Wales in Cardiff.

In the third year of their degree, the pair knew they had to do a business module.

“We decided to get planning on this before we went back and in the summer period of 2017, C.O.B.R.A. Music was founded,” said Mr Day-Williams, of Cwmcarn.

“We discovered we were both very much into choral, orchestral and brass music – both playing and listening, so we wanted to set something up that covered these areas of music – and that is exactly what we ended up doing.”

C.O.B.R.A. stands for Choral, Orchestral, Brass and Recording Artistes – and the pair feel it is a much more fitting name than their previous moniker Steelhouse Productions.

Dean Richards is from Ebbw Vale. “We were based in Ebbw Vale, so went for a name that represented the town’s rich heritage of steel production, as we thought it would sit well with more traditional choirs,” said Mr Day-Williams.

“We realised quickly that this didn’t portray our business very well and said nothing about what we actually do.

“We ran a Facebook Competition to get some ideas for a new name and we decided to use the name C.O.B.R.A. Music.”

The firm caters for a host of choirs, orchestras and brass bands.

Mr Day-Williams said: “Recordings that we have done to date range from community choirs, competing choirs, school choirs, large orchestras, brass bands, string quartets/quintets, brass ensembles, solo piano. The list goes on.”

C.O.B.R.A. Music state on their website that their aim is “to become Wales’ premier recording company for choral, orchestral and brass ensembles.

“We pride ourselves on putting our customers at the centre of our focus, to help them realise their visions.

“We endeavour to offer a premium recording service at a price which is realistic and affordable to our clients.”

As well as the recording itself, they offer a range of services from the sourcing of licensing, to the duplication and printing of CDs.

They have recently moved into the Riverfront Theatre, Newport in order to open their own recording studio and recording went live as of the July 23.

“This new space has meant we can offer our services to smaller ensembles and soloists who wouldn’t have thought of using us before,” said Mr Day-Williams.

“We have completely revamped the studio space at the Riverfront, with several new additions – even a baby grand piano.

“The other great feature is the fact that we can use any of the spaces in the Riverfront now, such as the gorgeous theatre, studio theatre or dance studio to record our existing demographic of choirs, orchestras and brass bands.

“It really does open a whole host of opportunities.

“As well as using the space for recording, we are advertising the live room as rehearsal space.

“It’s unique in the fact that it’s in such a prominent location, as well as having a PA system and baby grand piano available for us.”

C.O.B.R.A. Music have fashioned themselves a very much open-door studio.

“Anybody can pop in for a coffee,” said Mr Day-Williams.

“There is so much talent in Gwent and the surrounding areas, and we want capture as much of it as possible.

“To see the smiles on people’s faces when recording is just brilliant and when you listen to the results, it is so rewarding.”

The recording firm are very much in their early stages of operating within the new premises at the Riverfront, however they are hoping to attract a much wider audience than they have previously enjoyed.

They also hope that their new city-centre location proves appealing to our the current demographic.

“Our existing choral, orchestral and brass recording services are booked well up to the end of the year and we hope that this will increase through 2020,” said Mr Day-Williams.

“We are very much looking forward to our future in our new home at the Riverfront.”

C.O.B.R.A. Music have also recently been named as finalists in the 2019 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards, for the Creative Industries Entrepreneur of the Year Category.

“This is a huge achievement for us,” said Mr Day-Williams

“The awards ceremony is on September 18, so wish us luck.”

Founded in 2013, the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards acknowledges the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and businesses in the United Kingdom.

It celebrates the incredible stories that have taken entrepreneurs to where they are today, regardless of size or turnover.

The 2019 programme sees the Awards held in eight regions – Midlands, Wales, the South West, the North East, the North West, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and London & the South East.

For more information on C.O.B.R.A. Music, or to book a recording session, visit their website at cobramusic.wales

For further information on the 2019 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com