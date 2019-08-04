Looking for something roar-some to keep the little ones entertained in the summer holidays?

For one day only children can enjoy plenty of fun with their prehistoric pals – the dinosaurs – at Lysaght Institute, on Orb Drive, in Newport.

This up close and interactive event will stomp into the venue on Thursday, August 22, with a morning session from 10am and an afternoon session from 1pm.

This t-rexcellent day is floor seated with some chairs available – those needing assistance are advised to let organisers know in advance.

The dinosaurs are provided by Rent a Dinosaur, and controlled by professional Creature Actors who’ve studied behaviour and movement, meaning an ultra-realistic experience for all.

Both sessions include an informative show for your tots: how to train your dinosaur.

Although fans of Dreamworks How To Train Your Dragon will have all the know-how on night furies, the franchise left out some key details on lizards from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Dinosaurs may be more difficult to fly than dragons (unless you wrangle in a pterodactyl) but they’ve proven just as popular among youngsters.

This 45-minute show will take children through the ins and outs of caring for their very own scaled friends (pet dinosaurs not included).

Following this, guests can enjoy snack time and interact with adorable baby dinosaurs before they meet the ultimate carnivorous lizard: the tyrannosaurus rex.

Dexter, an amazingly life-like four-metre long, walking, roaring baby T-rex, will be available for a meet and greet, complete with a photo opportunity – if you dare.

Children can also get their face painted on the day, courtesy of Unravel Parties who will be on hand all day.

Each session lasts for around two hours, with visitors advised to note which time they book, as they will only have access during that slot.

Tickets are £15 per person and available via Eventbrite at

All adults and children will need a valid ticket for entry on the day.

Lysaght Institute has free parking on site, plus a nearby car park available.

Alternatively, for those travelling by bus, there is a stop directly outside the venue.

For any other information about this dino-mite event, organised by Linc Cymru, please e-mail Amy Craig on amy.craig@linc-Cymru.co.uk