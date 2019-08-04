A MUSIC festival in Crosskeys which was organised in just four weeks to fulfil a bucket-list wish of a teenager with an incurable brain tumour was a roaring success.

Izzyfest, named for 17-year-old Izzy Withers from Risca, drew crowds to Crosskeys RFC for a day of music, stalls and general fun on Sunday.

Among the performers at the event were Esme Cheadle, Kaysha Louvain, The Strip Lights, Arcade So 80’s, Robb Dee as Tom Jones, West End star Dive Wickenden, Iago, former X-Factor contestant Bradley Hunt, magician Adam James Reeves, while Big Brother runner-up Akeem Griffiths was guest compare.

As well as the well-received music offering, a Total Wipeout-style assault course was on site, as well as a minion and his pet T-Rex.

Izzyfest was set up to give Miss Withers her dream of going to a festival. She is currently under the care of Ty Hafan after having been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Esme Cheadle singing at Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Crowds gather for Izzyfest at Cross Keys rugby club. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

One of her bucket-list items was to go to a festival, but her mum Tracey Bryant-Withers thought that she would be too ill to go.

After enduring radiotherapy, countless scans, biopsies and a permanent brain shunt implant, Izzy is now in end of life care at Tŷ Hafan.

Her mum previously said: “Izzy is still keeping faith though and hopes to tick off more of her bucket list doing more of the things she loves.”

Kaysha Louvaine from Newbridge singing at Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Rivers and Roads play Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Jurassic Park pays a visit to Izzyfest in Cross Keys. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

So, she approached the organisers of Glastonselfy and, in just four weeks, a full one-day festival with fun for all the family was organised.

Speaking ahead of the event organiser Jayne Jeremiah explained of how much of a whirlwind the organising has been. She said: “It has been a manic few days. I didn’t even know the family this time last week.

Penny Hobbs, two, meets Pikachu at Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Inflatable fun for Lewis Lundy, 12, at Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I then had a message from (Ms Bryant-Withers) asking if I could help. She explained the situation and said that she wanted to arrange it for sooner rather than later. I asked how soon, and she said August.

“That meant we had four weeks. Glastonselfy takes nine to ten months.

Inflatable fun for James Hobb, five, at Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pandy Park turns into Jurassic Park for Izzyfest with the odd Minion. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Kaysha Louvaine singing at Izzyfest. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“But what is four weeks of madness in my life of planning for a day she is never going to forget?”

All proceeds of the event will go to Ty-Hafan and Teenage Cancer Trust.

To donate towards Miss Withers' bucket list, visit