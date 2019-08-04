A WOMAN from Cwmbran has said her situation is “beyond a joke” after issues including black mould and a sunken floor remained unfixed more than a month after reporting them to her housing association.

Tania Jones, 38, reported the problems - which affect both her and her son's bedrooms - to Charter Housing in June - but is yet to see anything being done to fix the problems.

Miss Jones said a surveyor first came to look at the problems at her Llanfrechfa home on Tuesday, June 28, and told her an engineer would need to come and assess the issues.

This was booked in for Wednesday, July 3, but on that day, the surveyor showed up alone. After two more bookings, one of which where no-one showed up, an engineer still hadn’t come out to Miss Jones’ house and look at the issue.

On Friday, August 2, an engineer came to take pictures of the problems, but Miss Jones is frustrated it has taken so long for the engineer to be sent out.

Miss Jones has had to take her wardrobe out of her bedroom, concerned the sunken floor meant it could have fallen forward onto her bed. She is now storing her clothes in cardboard boxes in the shed.

“This is beyond a joke now,” she said. “It’s been going on for more than a month.

“It’s disgusting the way I have been treated. I’m living out of cardboard boxes.

“I can’t have any more time off work as I have already taken so much time off for this.

(Tania Jones reported the issues with her Charter Housing home in June. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

“On July 18, I had taken half a day off work for it, as they said they would be round between 1pm and 4pm. But no-one turned up. No-one even informed me they wouldn’t be coming.

“I rang up and they said it was the contractors’ fault. I was told that the contractors should have told me, but why should the contractors be the ones that have to let me know? Charter are the ones taking my rent, they are supposed to be the ones sorting this out.

“It’s really stressing me out now. I have lived here 14 years and they have never not had my rent. Nothing has been done, I’m having to chase them for answers.

“If I moved out, they would get it sorted straight away for the next person, I imagine. That’s what annoys me most.

“I just don’t see an end to it. At the end of the day, Charter are the landlords and they have a duty of care.”

Charter Housing have been approached for comment.