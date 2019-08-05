A CREW of Admiral staff from Cardiff and Newport raised £6,600 for Ty Hafan by completing the Welsh three peaks challenge, smashing their £3,000 target.

Getting up before dawn on a stormy Saturday in June, a team of 15 people from Admiral’s claims department set off to climb Wales’ highest mountain Snowdon. They reached the summit in a couple of hours.

After a stirring rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to Admiral team member Beth Jones, who had committed to the challenge on her birthday, the team continued their adventure climbing the second peak, Cadair Idris in mid Wales.

MORE NEWS:

The weather was dramatically different on Cadair Idris, with clear skies and beautiful sunshine, but the climb was tough and the descent was even tougher.

Once they’d applied plasters and foot spray for the blisters, they were allowed a few hours of rest on the drive to their final mountain, Pen Y Fan, only a 45-minute drive from Admiral’s base in Newport. All 15 of them made it to the top, bursting with pride, to witness a stunning Welsh sunset.

Hannah Pinches, who works on the team, said: “It was the most physically and mentally challenging thing any of us have done before, but also one of the most rewarding. Thank you to Kitty Tyzackclark,from Ty Hafan – it was a lovely surprise to receive medals at the top of our final peak, Pen Y Fan.

“The whole team gave it there all and I’m so proud of them. The support and teamwork were fantastic and a big thank you to everyone who sponsored us. Well done Team Welsh Three Peaks.”

Natalie Whyatt, corporate partnership manager for Tŷ Hafan, said: “The Admiral Claims team’s support for Tŷ Hafan has been outstanding. They set themselves a huge fundraising target and doubled it, raising a staggering amount of money for the charity and we’re so grateful to the team for organising the Welsh Three Peaks challenge and to all those who took part - it was a real team effort from start to finish.

"This incredible donation helps us continue to offer life-limited children and their families the opportunity for new experiences and to create new memories as they face the toughest challenge of their lives.”

Ty Hafan are arranging a hospice visit for the team, so they can see exactly how their support makes a real difference to the children and families they raised the money for.