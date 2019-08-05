A FAMILY of Irish travellers have claimed they will have "nowhere to go" if a local authority evicts them from a designated Gypsy and traveller site still under development.

The McDonagh family moved onto the Ellen Ridge Gypsy and traveller site, in Hartridge Farm Road, Newport, roughly one month ago.

They said part of the reason for this is because they feel safe there - despite the fact they are trespassing on council land.

"My family have come here because there is nowhere else for us to go and it is safe here,” said a family member, who did not wish to be named.

"The McDonagh family have been here since the late 1990s.

"We have connections to Newport. I have family members buried at St Woolos Cemetery and many of us were born here.”

It's understood Newport City Council is planning to evict the family from the Ellen Ridge site tomorrow.

The reason for this, according to the Irish traveller, is that another travelling family are waiting to enter the site.

But he said: "I have spoken to this family and they have told me they no longer want to come here."

He claimed the council were aware of the change of circumstances, and added he is now "fearful" of what could happen to his family if the eviction goes ahead.

Newport City Council was contacted to comment on the situation. The Argus has also asked the council whether the site at Hartridge Farm Road is finished.

Planning permission was granted in August 2016 for a 4.78-hectare site on Hartridge Farm Road, for Gypsy and travelling families already living in Newport on illegal or unsuitable sites.

Last year, a council report said the total project spend for the site stood at £3.1 million.

The site being developed is residential, meaning it is available for eligible families who meet a legal criteria.

After the family moved on to the site, Gwent Police's Newport east neighbourhood policing inspector Martin Cawley said: “In such instances of unauthorised encampments, the onus of responsibility lies with the landowner, and our role is to protect the rights of all parties.

“However, if the impact on the local community is significant and the daily lives of residents are impacted sufficiently by the encampment there is legislation which can be utilised to move the residents on. We are exploring all options at this time.”

An Irish traveller, who asked to remain nameless, explained they were concerned about the impact the eviction would have.

He said: "Our children go to the local schools and are registered here.

"We love it here because there is peace and quiet. It is a lovely home for us. If we go, other people will come here.

"They are taking us to court on Tuesday and we have not had time to challenge them.

"We are really worried because where will we go?

"We will have to go somewhere. If we could stay here, then we would not need to stay elsewhere.

"I am very worried for the children. They are having an education here.

"Where will the children go?"

He added: "If I could meet council officials, I would ask them why we are not allowed to stay here.”

There are currently four caravans on the site in Hartidge Farm Road.