RESIDENTS of St Dials ward in Cwmbran are fundraising for defibrillators to be installed outside each of the five retirement homes in the ward.

A fundraising page has been set up by ward councillor Elizabeth Haynes, after she was approached by a resident in one of the homes.

The life-saving kits cost about £600 each.

Cllr Haynes said: “I launched the fundraiser on the back of an incident in one of the schemes in St Dials last week.

“The endgame would be to get defibrillators set up outside every retirement scheme in the ward so the community are able to use them as well,” she said.

“It would only have to save one life to for itself 100 times over.”

Residents living around the retirement schemes will be trained how to use the equipment, in case of an emergency.

