A NEWPORT MP has called on the new prime minister Boris Johnson to reverse cuts to front-line policing.

Downing Street has pledged a new police recruitment campaign aimed at recruiting 20,000 police officers. Home Office figures show that forces in England and Wales lost almost 21,000 officers between March 2010 and March 2019.

Newport East Labour MP Jessica Morden said: “The new prime minister was right to say that people want more officers in their neighbourhoods.

“However, he supported and served in governments which enacted brutal real terms cuts to the police.

“So far what the government has proposed is not a proper investment in policing, but rather replacing officers who were cut on their watch.

"The Conservatives have shown a total disregard for our police and unless they commit to an overhaul of their funding strategy the recent promises will just represent another empty remark.”