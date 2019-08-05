THE sights and sounds of World War Two Britain took over Blaenavon Ironworks this weekend as part of Cadw’s summer Kids’ History Festival.

The event saw heart-stopping weaponry displays, jaw-dropping battle re-enactments and musical performances across the weekend, offering visitors a real insight into the life of those who experienced this troublesome time - on both sides of the conflict.

Families could also hear stories of life on the home front told throughout the day by the firesides of Stack Square.

READ MORE:

A mobile military hospital, radio room and a selection of wartime military vehicles were also on site for visitors to discover and explore.

Roger Morgan, one of Cadw's event organisers, said: "It's been a fantastic event. One bit of feedback that we received from a member of the public said that it was the best event they have seen here. It's amazing to get feedback like that.

South Wales Argus:

(The German home guard at the WWII re-enactment day at Blaenavon Ironworks. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

"It's been a wonderful atmosphere across the two days.

"I think the re-enactors have enjoyed it as much as the visitors, and I think that has showed.

"The enthusiasm for the event can be seen through the quality of the kits that we have here - the uniforms and the vehicles.

"As well as that there is the research that goes in to it, to be passed on to the public."

South Wales Argus:

(Nurses at the mobile military hospital at Blaenavon Ironworks. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mr Morgan said that replica Hawker Hurricane plane and the battle re-enactments proved popular with the crowds.

"The re-enactments went really well on both days," he said. "The public loved the gunfire and the pyrotechnics.

"On the first day, the Germans won, but Sunday's re-enactment went better, as the British won."

South Wales Argus:

(Bevin boy Tony Horton at the WWII Re-enactment day at Blaenavon Ironworks. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The weekend was part of Cadw's Kids’ History Festival.which sees hundreds of unmissable events take place at 25 of Wales’s historic sites during August.