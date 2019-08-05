THE sights and sounds of World War Two Britain took over Blaenavon Ironworks this weekend as part of Cadw’s summer Kids’ History Festival.

The event saw heart-stopping weaponry displays, jaw-dropping battle re-enactments and musical performances across the weekend, offering visitors a real insight into the life of those who experienced this troublesome time - on both sides of the conflict.

Families could also hear stories of life on the home front told throughout the day by the firesides of Stack Square.

A mobile military hospital, radio room and a selection of wartime military vehicles were also on site for visitors to discover and explore.

Roger Morgan, one of Cadw's event organisers, said: "It's been a fantastic event. One bit of feedback that we received from a member of the public said that it was the best event they have seen here. It's amazing to get feedback like that.

(The German home guard at the WWII re-enactment day at Blaenavon Ironworks. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

"It's been a wonderful atmosphere across the two days.

"I think the re-enactors have enjoyed it as much as the visitors, and I think that has showed.

"The enthusiasm for the event can be seen through the quality of the kits that we have here - the uniforms and the vehicles.

"As well as that there is the research that goes in to it, to be passed on to the public."

(Nurses at the mobile military hospital at Blaenavon Ironworks. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mr Morgan said that replica Hawker Hurricane plane and the battle re-enactments proved popular with the crowds.

"The re-enactments went really well on both days," he said. "The public loved the gunfire and the pyrotechnics.

"On the first day, the Germans won, but Sunday's re-enactment went better, as the British won."

(Bevin boy Tony Horton at the WWII Re-enactment day at Blaenavon Ironworks. christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The weekend was part of Cadw's Kids’ History Festival.which sees hundreds of unmissable events take place at 25 of Wales’s historic sites during August.