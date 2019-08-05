A NO-DEAL or 'hard' Brexit could put the future of the United Kingdom itself at risk, the Welsh Government’s counsel general and Brexit minister Jeremy Miles will say today.

Mr Miles is due to make the comments at the National Eisteddfod in Conwy, warning a so-called 'hard Brexit', or leaving Europe without a deal, could lead to the break-up of the union.

The comments come after newly-elected prime minister Boris Johnson promised the UK would leave the EU on October 31 - with or without a deal.

“It would seem to me that no deal preparation is our new prime minister’s top priority," Mr Miles will say.

“His grand tour of the devolved nations has brought centre stage not only the hard or no deal Brexit he espouses but also the question of the future of the union.

“Increasingly there has been a renewed interest in what Wales would do if a hard Brexit brought about the departure from the union of other nations. We believe that the UK is a voluntary association of nations, so it follows that we also recognise that some component parts of the United Kingdom may no longer choose to be part of it. And if that were to happen, any sensible government would have to reassess Wales’s place in a changed UK."

But he denied this represented a shift in policy in favour of an independent Wales, adding: "We continue to believe in the union.

“Our priority is to remain and reform.”

Mr Miles will also say the attitude of the UK Government to devolution "needs to change fundamentally”.

Following the European Parliament election in May, the Welsh Government is now officially backing a second referendum on the UK's membership of the EU, and will campaign to remain in the EU if one is held.