GWENT will be basking in the sunshine again for much of today - but it looks set to be something of a mixed bag weather -wise for the rest of the week.

The temperature is set to reach 20C in the area this afternoon, according to the Met Office, and while there is a chance of some rain around 1pm-2pm, the general picture is one of sunny skies.

By contrast, rain and a chance of thunder is likely for much of tomorrow morning, with showers a possibility through the afternoon's sunny spells. Tuesday's maximum temperature is forecast to be 20C.

Sunny spells with the possibility of showers are forecast for the rest of the week, with the maximum daytime temperature likely to remain at 19-20C.

Similar conditions are also forecast for the weekend, though currently, rain is more likely in south east Wales on Saturday.