A MOTORWAY service station overlooking the Severn Bridge has been ranked the least popular in the whole of England.

Severn View services on the M48 in Gloucestershire scored a customer satisfaction rating of just 72 per cent in a survey by watchdog Transport Focus.

The Moto-owned site has received several critical Google reviews in recent months.

One described it as "tired and overdue a refit", while another said it is "not very clean" and the restaurant had "flies buzzing about".

Other reviewers described the toilet facilities as "grim", "falling apart" and "dismal".

The Severn Bridge formed part of the M4 - a major route between west London and south-west Wales - until the motorway was relocated in 1996 and the road renamed the M48.

A Moto spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Severn View on the M48, one of the smallest service areas on the motorway network, came out bottom of the list this year despite scoring 90 per cent for the friendliness of its staff.

"The small location means we are limited in the range of brands and services we can offer.

"However, we will be re-doubling our efforts in the year ahead to improve the services on offer at Severn View and expect to see a similar significant improvement to the one we achieved at Thurrock last year.

Norton Canes on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire topped the ranking for the second year running in the annual survey, at 99%.

Transport Focus surveyed 11,600 customers for their opinion on subjects such as cleanliness, food and drink range, friendliness of staff and value for money at 111 service areas in England between February and April.

Almost two-thirds of services received a satisfaction score of at least 90 per cent.

This is despite only 59 per cent of all respondents rating the food or drink they bought as being value for money.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: "Motorway users tell us they have a good experience when visiting service areas, but it's clear that many do not feel the experience is good value for money.

"They want pleasant, well maintained facilities with good quality food choices.

"Motorway services continue to play an important safety role, providing drivers with the opportunity to take a break.

"Drivers in the survey confirm they feel less stressed and are more alert after stopping at motorway services."