A NEW housing development could be built to replace former bedsit accommodation for elderly people in Newport.

Newport City Homes is behind plans to demolish vacant properties in Longmeadow Court, Lliswerry, and replace them with 35 affordable homes.

The properties are currently empty, with the last resident said to have left the site over a year ago.

Affordable homes would be built under the plans, with 24 one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses.

A “development of quality” is promised, with a mixture of different house types in a “sustainable” location.

Most residents who attended a public consultation event in February said they supported the proposals, with 18 out of 21 leaving positive feedback.

Those in support said there is a demand for one-bedroom accommodation in the area.

Meanwhile two people said they were worried the plans could cause anti-social behaviour, according to a design and access statement.

Newport City Homes says the site is located close to a range of facilities and public transport links, reducing the need for car travel.

The amount of parking proposed is said to be “slightly below” council guidelines, though it was requested that provision was reduced so that it did not “dominate” the development.

The plans expected to be considered by Newport council planners in the coming weeks.

View the plans by searching reference 19/0768 at newport.gov.uk.