AN online 'brainstorming' website looking at ways to find alternative solutions to the recently scrapped M4 relief road has been set up by the Newport Economic Network.

Newport.gotanidea.co.uk

has been developed by CulturVate, a business which came out of the Alacrity Foundation in the city.

It invites residents of the region to logon and share ideas they may have for tackling the issues around the cancelling of the relief road.

Ideas already posted online include a motorway tunnel under Newport, extra tunnels at Brynglas, a hovercraft service between Wales and Bristol and the expansion of a park and ride scheme at Severn Tunnel Junction.

The aim of the site is to capture the 'wisdom of the crowd' and hear what ideas people from the area may have. These can then be voted on by users and ultimately the most popular will be looked at in more detail before potentially going before the Burns Commission.

Prof Simon Gibson, chairman of the network, said: "Conditions in and around Newport have recently changed. These developments include the creation of the Cardiff Capital Region partnership and City Deal; the removal of the Severn tolls; the cancelling of the M4 relief road and the Great Western Cities initiative involving cities from Swindon to Swansea in a potential 'western powerhouse' with Newport at the epicentre.

READ MORE:

"Perhaps the most controversial infrastructure judgment taken in the last decade is the decision not to build the M4 relief road to alleviate congestion around Newport. Following this ruling, the Welsh Government has offered funding to find alternative solutions to the problems of congestion and transportation around the city.

"A commission has been set up, chaired by Lord Burns to investigate options. We believe the work of the commission will be considerably enhanced by capturing the 'Wisdom of the Crowd". In other words, the ideas and suggestions of those most affected by the decision - the people of Newport and the region.

"Accordingly, we have created this consultation site for all to contribute their 'Big Ideas' to improving access to and commuting through Newport. All ideas will be shared, voted upon, and considered. The most impactful suggestions will be further scoped and shared with the Burns Commission.

"This is a chance to share your good ideas, not an opportunity to complain. We all know the problems; we are looking for the solutions."

The Newport Economic Network includes representatives from Newport City Council, Newport Now Business Improvement District, the University of South Wales and business people from around the region.

You can also follow @NewprtGotAnIdea on Twitter.