A COUPLE from Pontypool were joined by an unusual visitor when camping up pat Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon at the weekend.

Cameron Malson and Danielle Macleod had just finished preparing their evening meal when a fox cub emerged from the long grass.

Obviously drawn by the smell of the pair's spaghetti bolognese which had been cooking on a specially made Swedish log fire, the cub was initially wary of the couple but it seems that the way to a fox's heart is through its stomach.

"Thrilled by the first taste, it took the food into the nearest bush to eat," said Mr Malson.

"Surprisingly enough, he returned for more taking it back to his little hideaway to eat. The fox cub's appetite extremely high as he returned for a small plateful, which he ate with us by the fire."

After demolishing a plateful of bolognese the cub decided to wait to see if other delicacies were available.

Mr Malson opened a pot of Parma ham and threw a few bits over to him.

"Before long the cub was eating it out of my hand," he said.

"This lovely little friendly fox cub was so overwhelmed by the flavour of the parma ham that upon bidding us a fond farewell, he stole one of our unopened parma ham pots and ran off into the darkness ne'er to be seen again."

Mr Malson said that he has been going to camp at Keepers Pond for the past 10 years but has never been lucky enough to see a fox.