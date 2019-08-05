TORFAEN council’s plans to build a solar farm in Cwmbran which could power around 1,000 homes have been formally submitted.

The development at the former Ty Coch rubbish tip would generate around 3MW (megawatts) of renewable energy per year, while offsetting 935 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

It would cost £2.7 million to build, with the local authority expecting returns of £1.8 million during its 35-year lifespan, after which it would be dismantled and removed.

Senior councillors say the scheme would help towards the Welsh Government’s target for 70 per cent of all electricity production in Wales to come from local renewable sources by 2030.

Speaking last July, environment cabinet member Cllr Fiona Cross said the energy generated at the solar farm would be equivalent to 24 per cent of Torfaen’s total electricity consumption.

“This is a significant contribution,” said Cllr Cross.

“The council is currently generating 220kwh (kilowatt hours) of electricity and 254kwh of heat energy generation

“This project has the potential to provide a long-term income to the council and deliver a number of benefits for carbon reduction.”

Within the council’s local development plan, the undeveloped 13-acre brownfield site is earmarked as employment land.

But the council’s attempts to lure businesses to the site have proved fruitless, with three separate suitors ruling out relocating to the area.

A planning report says the contaminated ground left over from the site’s previous use would make it difficult to construct new buildings.

It adds: “The cost of addressing the contamination would incur a significant cost which would affect the viability of the project.”

Torfaen council had considered spending £3.7 million to develop a larger solar farm capable of generating 5MW of energy each year.

The original scheme would have also brought in £5 million for the council over 35 years.

But it was downscaled over concerns that it would impact on plans to develop a visitor centre along the nearby Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

The council’s planning committee will consider the scheme in the coming months.