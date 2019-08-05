FIVE Gwent Police officers were hurt - and two taken to hospital with head injuries - while dealing with three separate call-outs over the weekend.

Six people were arrested as a result of the incidents, which happened in Newport, Abertillery and Abergavenny.

They prompted temporary chief constable Pam Kelly to take to Twitter, describing the incidents as "dreadful".

The first happened at approximately 2.15pm on Saturday, August 3, after three officers responded to a report of theft from a shop in Caerleon Road, Newport.

One sustained head injuries and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment, while the others each sustained minor injuries.

A 31-year-old man from Newport was arrested and has been charged with assault on an emergency worker.

At around 4.45pm on Saturday, officers responded to a report of concern for a person's safety in Abertillery.

A 41-year-old man from Newport was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and a 40-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and of assault on an emergency worker. She has been released under investigation.

The officer involved did not suffer serious injuries.

The third incident happened at around 9.50pm on Saturday, after officers were called to a report of disorder at Abergavenny Cricket Club.

One officer sustained head injuries and was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences, and has been dealt with via a community resolution order.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty, and causing criminal damage. He was been released under investigation.

And a 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray, though he was later released with no further action to be taken.