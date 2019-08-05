NEWPORT council has been awarded £300,000 to expand a special school to help meet demand for places.

The city council is proposing to expand Ysgol Bryn Derw, in the Gaer area of the city, to increase its capacity from 48 to 68 school places from January, 2020.

Under the plans an empty building within the school grounds will be refurbished to provide additional teaching space for 12 pupils.

Two classrooms could be based within the upgraded building.

A life skills area and quiet rooms are also proposed, with a disabled platform lift installed to allow access to the area.

The Welsh Government has awarded the council £300,000 from its Integrated Care Fund to carry out the project.

“The proposals to expand Ysgol Bryn Derw will increase specialist provision within an appropriate, secure and local school environment,” a council report says.

“This should help deliver wellbeing benefits relating to equalities, community cohesion, improved health, social and and economic inclusion.”

The expansion will also help the council reduce its number of out-of-county placements and associated costs.

The creation of an additional 12 places is estimated to cost £19,468 per learner, compared to the average cost of out-of-county-placements which is £36,000.

Plans to expand provision at the school – which educates children with autism and associated learning difficulties aged between four and 19 – were supported in a six-week public consultation.

Demand for autistic spectrum disorder (ASD) specialist places is currently higher than provision at the school and in the city.

The school is currently operating above agreed capacity, says Estyn, which also supported the proposals in the public consultation.

“Eight formal responses were received during the consultation period, all of which were supportive of the proposal, including the response from Estyn,” a council report says.

“The cabinet member is now required to consider whether, in the light of the consultation responses, the council should proceed with the necessary statutory notices.”

Cllr Gail Giles, cabinet member for education and skills, is expected to approve publishing statutory notices for the proposal on Wednesday.

The notice allows 28 days for any objections to be lodged.