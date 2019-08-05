A HEROIN dealer is beginning a prison sentence of two years and eight months, while another faces jail if she fails to comply with the terms of a suspended sentence, after both supplied the drug to undercover police officers.

Ben Stead and Angharad Simmons, both 25, and both of Rhymney, were arrested during raids by Gwent Police on properties across Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent in June, as part of Operation Dynamic.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told Stead and Simmons each supplied undercover officers with heroin - Stead also provided crack cocaine on one occasion - from an address in High Street, Rhymney, in February and March this year.

Stead pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying heroin and one of supplying crack cocaine. Simmons pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying heroin.

Prosecuting counsel Jason Howells said the charges arose from "test purchases" by undercover officers, the first having taken place on February 13.

Stead said he could supply heroin and for £20 he provided two wraps of the drug from a house in Rhymney High Street. Telephone numbers were exchanged so further deals could take place.

On February 18 a further purchase of heroin was made, this time through Simmons at the same property, costing £30 for two wraps.

On February 20, a third purchase of heroin was made, through Stead, at the same property, followed five days later by a fourth, this time through Simmons.

And on March 12 Stead supplied an undercover officer with heroin and crack cocaine.

READ MORE:

Both defendants were arrested during the raids on June 11. Simmons told police that scales and a grinder could be found in the kitchen at the property.

Simmons had no convictions for drug offences, though she was given a caution last year for cultivating cannabis. Stead has three previous drug-related convictions.

Defending Simmons, barrister Nik Strobl said she took to drugs - leading to heroin - after her child was taken into care and she felt she could not seek help despite realising she had become addicted.

He added that she was remorseful for her dealing, as shown by a letter she wrote to the court, and in a pre-sentence report, and had used her time in custody to start to tackle her addiction and to educate herself about the consequences of drugs and dealing. She had also taken an English GCSE and hoped to use it to help find work.

Stead's defence counsel Kevin Seal said his client knew a prison term was inevitable, but he too had been dealing to maintain his own habit, and had also started to tackle his addiction whilst in custody.

Judge Nicola Jones told Simmons her mitigation had been "powerful", she had made progress in addressing her addiction issues during 54 days in custody, and her children had suffered emotional harm as a result of her being in custody.

She sentenced Simmons to two years in prison but took the "exceptional step" of suspending the sentence, for two years.

Simmons must complete a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement, and Judge Jones told her she will have "nowhere to go" but prison if she fails to comply.

Judge Jones told Stead: "It is clear you are addressing your addiction issues and you are being successful so far."

It is clear too, she added, that he had shown "genuine remorse", but she must send him to prison. His sentence is two years and eight months.