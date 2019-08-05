POLICE are appealing for information, following a serious crash which took place on the weekend.

The crash, which involved a Land Rover Discovery and a cyclist, was on the A469 Llanbradach By-Pass at approximately 9.30am on Saturday August 3.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was conveyed to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, and remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Gwent Police said: "Officers are asking that any motorists who used the road around the time of the collision to check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any further information should call 101 quoting log 146 of 03/08/19.

"Alternatively, you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111."