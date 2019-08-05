A MUSICAL theatre society in Caldicot has reached out to the town council in its fight to keep its home.

– a choice which has left the group's members shocked and saddened.

"We offer an invaluable community service, supporting lots of youngsters, older people, and other groups – it's an all-round benefit for the community," the society's chairwoman Jo Postle said.

Monmouthshire council bought the business park in October 2017 for £7 million, and the local authority intends to use the site to turn a profit and create what it called “economic development opportunities”. The council plans to transform the theatre space into offices.

In a recent statement, the council defended its decision to issue the stark choice to the theatre society, saying: “Castlegate is a highly successful commercial business park, not a recreation or theatre space and it’s pretty clear these uses are not compatible in the medium term. We have to be fair and consistent with all tenants."

The theatre society argues it has built a bespoke space in which its members can perform. Much of the equipment was custom-fitted, will be costly to remove, and may not even be permitted in any new premises.

Around 60 members of the society attended a Caldicot Town Council meeting last Wednesday to air their complaints about the matter.

"It was a very positive meeting," Ms Postle said. "It appeared that people were on our side, and very supportive."

Speaking to the Argus this week, Caldicot councillor Tony Easson, who also serves as a Monmouthshire county councillor, said he thought the society “should be given support”.

“We’ve got to give the society support – it’s been around for nearly 100 years,” he said. “It draws kids in, it has a good singing group, and other groups have joined them [in using the space at Castlegate].”

Regarding Monmouthshire council’s plans to convert the theatre space into offices, Cllr Easson said it might be better to continue to support a community group than to have offices for firms which may “come and go”.

The councillor said he would continue talking to the county council to try and resolve the dispute.

Members of the society will be meeting Jessica Morden MP today (Tuesday) to discuss their concerns.