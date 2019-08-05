THERE has been a crash in Pontypool.
Penywain Road Wainfelin is closed, with emergency services at the scene.
Gwent Police have apologised for any inconvenience.
An air ambulance reportedly attended the scene - they have been contacted for confirmation.
Gwent Police have also been contacted for more information.