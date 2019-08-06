FRIENDS, family and rugby players raised almost £9,000 by taking on the national Three Peaks Challenge.

Gwilym O’Donovan, Geraint O’Donovan, Kristian Hawkes, Tom James, Pat James, Josh Davidson, Rhys Hendley (all from Newport Saracens RFC), Sean Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Brian Feeney and Joe Coughlin (all from Abercarn RFC) and friends Dario Oliver, Joshua Cashman, and Sam Bryne took on on the National Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, August 3, 2019 to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

A number of people in the group have had family members who have been diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s for a cause that is very important to us and one that we hold very close to our hearts,” said Newport Saracens' Geraint O’Donovan.

They successfully completed the challenge in 23 hours and two minutes; starting at 11.20am on Saturday, August 3, and finishing at 10.22am on Sunday.

The group set themselves a target of £4,500 but smashed it and are expecting to reach almost £9000.

Dads’ Gary James (from Newport Saracens RFC) and Mark O’Donovan took on the arduous task of driving and getting them to the bottom of each mountain.

(All ready to be taken to the Three Peaks)

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, often within 24 hours.

