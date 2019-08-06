MORE than 2,000 people visited Caldicot Castle recently for two days of celebrations at a Diversity Festival, organised by Monmouthshire County Council's Youth Service.

The festival followed the hugely successful Youth Pride event which was held at the castle last summer. This year, the event was expanded into a two-day festival – with a Youth Pride event being followed by a family fun day.

The Youth Pride event – a celebration of Monmouthshire's LGBTQ+ community – attracted a host of inspiring speakers including Lisa Power, the co-founder of Stonewall, an organisation which fights for equality for lesbian, gay, and bisexual people.

Joining her on stage were writer and stand-up comedian Marcus DeVine, who entertained the crowds; and local performers including Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emile Harris, who is from Rogiet.

The family fun day brought together people from all over the county to celebrate its diversity in a wider context. This included celebrations of BAME (black, Asian, and minority ethnic) and Welsh-speaking families, people who have learning difficulties, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking after the Diversity Festival, Monmouthshire councillor Richard John said: “It was a fantastic weekend. I was very pleased to be able to attend the Young People’s Pride day on Saturday. The coordination and organisation of the event by our very own LGBTQ+ youth group Equality Street was outstanding.

Equality Street is a youth group based in Caldicot and supported by Monmouthshire's Youth Service. The group originally started as an LGBTQ+ group but has evolved into supporting a wide range of young people and provides a safe environment for people to relax, be themselves and help their peers and the wider community. For more information about Equality Street, or to join the group, contact Gavin Breen at GavinBreen@monmouthshire.gov.uk