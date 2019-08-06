AN OPEN day will soon be held to encourage the public to make use of one of Gwent’s last synagogues.

Newport once boasted a thriving Jewish community, largely due to the economic opportunities provided by the newly built Newport Docks in the 1850s.

However, members of the community later looked to other cities and countries and began to drift away from the city.

Over time, the lack of Jews resulted in the synagogue on Risca Road to cease holding services in 2015.

But now an open day at the synagogue has been organised, in a bid for people to make greater use of it.

(People gather for Ron Black's bar mitzvah in Newport 1957)

Ron Black, who has been a member of the congregation since 1944, said: “It is no longer in use and we had been thinking for a while of how we could spread the word about the synagogue.

“It was agreed that an open day would be the best option.

“We hope as many people as possible are able to attend.

“If it takes off, which is what I hope will happen, then people and organisations will want to put the building to some use. It needs to start being used. It is a great building.”

MORE NEWS:

The event, which has been organised by Mr Black, Nicola Turner, the Jewish History Association of South Wales and the Cardiff Jewish Congregation, will involve a guided tour around the synagogue as well as the Jewish cemetery.

Mr Black added that people should attend the open day to hear more about Judaism and the Jewish legacy in Newport.

He said: “The Jews of Newport and this building have played an important part in Newport’s history,” he said. “Many local businesses were set up by Jews.

“You will learn about the Jews of Newport if you come. We will also be reconstructing a Jewish marriage so people can learn about many aspects of the religion.”

The Jewish community in Newport have had three synagogues, with the previous and largest at Queens Hill. They later moved due to declining congregation numbers to the building on Risca Road in 1997.

The open day will take place on September 22 from 10am to 4pm.