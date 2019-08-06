A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after being found injured near the main B4245 between Rogiet and Undy last night.

The road was closed between Station Road, Rogiet, and Rockfield Way, Undy, until around 6am this morning, while inquiries at the scene were completed.

Gwent Police have reported that the man - who was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital - was found with a bicycle "in close proximity". His injuries are serious and he remains in a critical condition.

The incident was reported at shortly after 7pm. Police and ambulance services attended.

The police are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident and have requested that motorists who used the road around this time check any dash cam footage, as it may provide further information to help with inquiries.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is urged to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or to direct message the force on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 470 05/08/19.