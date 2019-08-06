GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 44-year-old Catherine Neale, also known as Gwynne, from Ebbw Vale.

She has breached her license conditions after being released from prison on the 26th April 2019.

Catherine received a prison sentence for two years for Arson at Newport Crown Court, and police say she has breached her license conditions.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 333 of 02/08/19, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.