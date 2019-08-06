GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate 44-year-old Catherine Neale, also known as Gwynne, from Ebbw Vale.
She has breached her license conditions after being released from prison on the 26th April 2019.
Catherine received a prison sentence for two years for Arson at Newport Crown Court, and police say she has breached her license conditions.
READ MORE:
- Man in critical condition after being found near road between Rogiet and Undy
- Road reopened after air ambulance called to serious crash in Pontypool
- Newport and Caerphilly rugby players completed the National Three Peaks and raised a staggering amount for charity
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 101 quoting log 333 of 02/08/19, or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.