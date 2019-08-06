A VILLA in Spain, a Ferrari and Rolex watches are just some of the seized assets which will be auctioned off at knocked-down prices this month.

The auction, with a total estimated value of £2.3 million, will see a number of criminal’s ill gotten gains go under the hammer with no reserve at Wilsons Auctions, in Usk Way, Newport.

A Ferrari 360 Modena, which was confiscated due to drug-trafficking offences on the continent, will be the first asset that Wilsons Auctions will dispose of.

One of the biggest highlights will be the selling of a five-bedroomed detached villa close to the town of Campos del Rio, Spain. The property has a guide price of £225,000 and contains a pool, jacuzzi, air conditioning and a garage.

A freehold mid-terrace property in Ilford, London is also going under the hammer with a guide price of £550,000.

(House in London)

Other highlights in the auction will include a rose gold Rolex Daytona with a retail value of £27,450, a rare Wimbledon Dial Rolex Date with a retail value of £8,900 and a selection of designer sneakers from Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Balenciaga, Burberry and many more worth.

MORE NEWS:

(Rolex watch)

Wilsons Auctions’ Government Sales Coordinator, Michael Streight said: “Our next Unreserved Government Auction has some eye-catching items that should grab the attention of those hoping to invest in designer shoes, Rolex watches or even make the dream of owning a Ferrari a reality.

“With the auction available to both physical and online bidders it is open to a worldwide audience and gives customers the chance to purchase quality goods for an affordable price. Wilsons Auctions plays an important role in realising any type of asset on behalf of our government clients which has seen us responsible in returning £100 million back into the public purse in recent years."

(Trainers which will be up for grabs)

The auction will be held on Wednesday, August 14 from 7.30pm.