TWO thousand Wilko warehouse workers are taking part in a strike vote over the company’s weekend rota policy.

Members of the GMB Union who work at two Wilko distribution centres – in Magor and in Worksop, Nottinghamshire – are taking part in the ballot, which closes on September 3.

If workers vote to strike, the GMB said, their industrial action could cripple Wilko deliveries to stores across the UK from September 17.

During a recent consultative ballot, more than 90 per cent of workers said they were willing to strike over the rota changes.

Nicola Savage, GMB organiser, said loyal Wilko workers felt like they were being forced out of their jobs.

“Our members are angry – this new rota is savage,” she said.

“Management hasn’t stopped to think what these changes will do to our members’ health and safety – not to mention their family lives.”

In a statement, a Wilko spokesman said the new rotas balanced the needs of both customers and staff in “very challenging trading conditions”.

He said: “We are disappointed that the GMB is calling a ballot but are committed to working in partnership with our team members to make sure they have all the facts before going to a formal vote over potential industrial action.

“Team members in our distribution centres already work weekends during peak periods, but we know our customers want to buy the products they need from us seven days a week.

“As part of our plan, we’re working hard to upweight recent recruitment activity, supported by local advertising, for weekend-only workers in both Magor and Worksop distribution centres.

“The good news is that we’ve had a great response and from September can start rostering fewer team members into work at the weekends.”

The Wilko spokesman encouraged staff to vote against any action, encouraging workers to “support the wider Wilko business” as the firm moved to consistent seven-day working, and said staff should “continue to talk” to the company.

Ms Savage, of the GMB Union, also called for further dialogue – putting the onus on Wilko to continue negotiations with unsettled staff.

“It’s not too late for management to listen to workers and get back round the table with us to work out a better deal,” she said.