IF YOU had plans to get out and about this weekend then it's probably time to dig out the waterproofs or have a re-think as weather warnings are issued for heavy rain towards the end of the week.

Yellow warnings for rain have been issued for all of of Gwent and beyond.

Thunderstorms are also expected but should remain isolated further south.

In the Newport area there will be stormy weather on Friday morning but the thunder and lightning will give way to downpours as the day progresses.

Temperatures remains above 20 degrees for the most part too, the summer rain likely welcome news to gardeners.

Saturday will see cooler temperatures but the rain is likely to persist.

Further north the storms are forecast to linger.

In Ebbw Vale there are warnings for thunder and lightning, as well as heavy rain, throughout Friday.

Saturday is looking more settled but the rain looks to be here for the duration of the weekend and into next week.