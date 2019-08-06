A 22-YEAR-OLD man has died after a serious crash in Pontypool involving a van and a parked car.

The man, from the Pontypool area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 27-year-old man from St Melons, Cardiff, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.

The accident happened on Penywain Road, in the town's Wainfelin area.

The road was closed overnight, as police, ambulance, and fire and rescue services all attended the incident, along with the Wales Air Ambulance.

The road reopened this morning following the incident.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 7.45pm yesterday evening (Monday, August 5), officers were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision on Penywain Road, Wainfelin, Pontypool.

"The collision involved a white Renault Kangoo van that collided with a parked vehicle.

"Sadly, one of the occupants of the van, a 22-year-old man from the Pontypool area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another occupant, a 27-year-old man from St Melons, Cardiff, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.

"Officers are requesting any motorists who used the road yesterday evening around the time of the collision to please check any dash cam footage that may provide further information that will assist officers with their enquiries. We are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of an orange BMW that was in the area at the time and might be able to help with our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or Direct Message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 500 of 5/8/19."