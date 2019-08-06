PLANS for a new Costa Coffee drive-through have been submitted as part of a scheme aimed at regenerating an area of Newport.

Newport City Homes is proposing the drive-through coffee shop on land between Usk Way and East Dock Road, known as Old Town Dock.

The city’s largest social landlord bought the 10-acre site in 2017, with plans to build “at least” 150 homes and “completely revitalise the area.”

Proposals submitted to the council say the drive-through will create 20-25 jobs and bring “significant economic benefits.”

Newport City Homes say the plans could be crucial to allow for further development on the site.

“The application is a seen as a forerunner to a more comprehensive proposal covering the remaining element of the site which is allocated for residential uses,” a planning and retail statement says.

“It represents a crucial element in the overall development of the site as a whole from a viability perspective.”

Built as one of Costa’s new “eco pod” stores, the coffee shop would also be one of the UK’s first zero energy retail buildings.

The environmentally friendly design would include a special timber frame, as an alternative to a traditional steel one, solar panels on the roof, energy retaining insulation and an under floor heating system.

It is planned to open from 5am to 11pm, with a drive-through lane accessible from East Dock Road.

Thirty-two car parking spaces are proposed, along with eight cycle spaces.

Tree and shrub planting also forms part of the scheme, along with a grass area to create “an attractive, green corner feature” at the busy roadside location.

The site is currently empty and “unattractive” – it was previously an old dock used for coal exportation.

Costa Coffee says it has identified “a need for an additional store ” in Newport, with demand expected to increase when approved housing developments are completed.

None of the city’s four existing Costa Coffee stores – which do not include drive-throughs – would be affected by the development.

A drive-through was included in an outline planning application approved in 2015, along with 24 houses and 65 flats.

But while the housing development was completed, the drive-through was not due to “viability issues regarding the site in its entirety.”

The previous permission has now expired, meaning a new application is required.