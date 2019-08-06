LIFEBOAT crews were called out to an area of the River Wye near Wintour's Leap yesterday afternoon to retrieve the body of a man at the foot of the cliffs.

Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA)'s Beachley crew assisted Gloucestershire Police and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) with the recovery of the body which is believed to be that of a man.

The identity of the man has not yet been formally confirmed. However, the police have said that he is from Gwent and that his next of kin have been notified.

Wintour's Leap is a popular rock climbing location and cliff-top viewpoint located near the village of Lancaut in Gloucestershire.

A SARA spokesperson said: "Working with GFRS, and at very low tide, the team was able to transfer the stretcher from the woods onto SARA Lifeboat 3, and recover it back to Beachley.

"The police have now said that though the identity of the man has not yet been formally confirmed, his next of kin has been informed. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man concerned."

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said in a statement: "At about 4.50pm yesterday, Gloucestershire Constabulary was informed that the body of a man had been found by members of the public at Wintour's Leap in the Forest of Dean.

"Officers attended the scene with members of GFRS and SARA and following an initial investigation the body was recovered.

"The identity of the man has not yet been formally confirmed but he is believed to be from Gwent and his next of kin have been informed."

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a report is being prepared for the coroner.