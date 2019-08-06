A Newport-based confectioner is adding a sweet touch to Eastern Airways as part of the airline’s cabin product refresh.

Brays Sweets will be offered to passengers on board its Flybe franchise services.

UK airline, Eastern Airways, offers a full complimentary on board service on its flights, and has revised the on board product, sourcing a number of local suppliers from the regions it serves.

Sweets produced by the confectioner, which is based in Conway Road, Newport, will be offered to customers across the UK as part of the airline’s newly revised complimentary on board service, including its flights from Cardiff Airport to Anglesey and Newcastle.

The boiled sweets will be summer mixed fruit flavours and refreshing peppermints.

Amanda Clark, Eastern Airways’ head of cabin services and training, said: “As a UK regional airline, we are working closely with many businesses local to where we operate as we ‘go local’ to supply our newly refreshed complimentary on board product.

“We are very pleased to be able to work with Brays who are providing a choice of flavoured boiled sweets, which our cabin crew will offer to passengers during flights as part of the service.”

Stephen Bray, managing director of Brays Sweets, said: “We are very proud to now have our sweets being tasted by customers aboard Eastern Airways’ flights across the UK.

"I’m particularly pleased to hear that our locally produced sweets will also feature on our very own Welsh domestic air service between Cardiff and Anglesey.”

Yorkshire and Humber region based Eastern Airways is an independent airline that was formed in 1997, and as well as providing flights from Cardiff, it also operates services from airports including Aberdeen, Anglesey, Durham Tees Valley, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich, Paris Orly, Rodez, Scatsta, Southampton, Sumburgh, Warton and Wick John O’Groats.