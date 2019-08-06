LONG-RUNNING plans for a retail park and pub on the outskirts of Monmouth have been unanimously rejected – almost six years after they were first submitted.

Avenbury Ventures LLP said its development near Dixton Road’s junction with the A40 would bring ‘much-needed’ economic development by enticing shoppers favouring out-of-town locations such as Newport and Hereford.

But planning chiefs warned that the scheme would do the opposite and affect the ‘viability and vitality’ of businesses in Monmouth town centre.

Such concerns, along with flooding and lighting issues, were shared by more than 600 objectors including residents, the town council and Monmouth MP David Davies.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee heard on Tuesday that the retail park would not comply with the authority’s destination development plan.

READ MORE:

Cllr Richard Roden, a county councillor who serves as mayor of Monmouth, said: “One of the plan’s objectives is to make a great first impression on visitors to Wales.

“We should be encouraging visitors to enter Monmouth to experience the unique blend of shopping, historical sites, tea rooms, restaurants and pubs that the town offers.

“The building of a prominent public house and retail park at the entrance of the town would work against this, drawing visitors away from the town which is a delight to visit and in need of more footfall.”

David Cummings, chair of the Monmouth and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said the development would ‘adversely affect’ Monmouth’s ‘uniqueness’ and its role as a gateway to Wales.

He added: “No town is improved by an out-of-town retail development.”

Committee member Cllr Mat Feakins moved the vote to refuse permission, saying he was happy that the application was being dealt with after a ‘very long’ process.

Cllr Phil Murphy admitted that he would have had to think a ‘little bit harder’ about his decision if the application was just seeking permission for the Marston’s pub.

Up to 55 jobs – including 35 full-time positions – would have been created through the retail outlet, which would have been occupied by two bulky goods retailers as well as the pub.

But planning officers had said the roles were likely to be low skilled and low paid, according to a report.

Avenbury Ventures had included a McDonalds and drive-through Costa Coffee within their initial plans submitted in December 2013, though these were eventually withdrawn.