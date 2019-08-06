A MONMOUTHSHIRE pub will be allowed to keep its play park after some equipment stood for several years without planning permission.

More than 600 people supported the Coach and Horses Inn’s bid for retrospective planning permission for a climbing frame, slides and a seesaw that were installed in the last five years.

The application was prompted by complaints from several Caerwent residents about the increasing number of apparatus in the pub’s beer garden.

Concerns were also raised about ‘screaming children’, litter being dropped in neighbouring properties and some equipment being out of keeping with the ancient Roman wall which runs alongside the site.

But Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee gave its unanimous backing to the plans, with members highlighting the equipment’s importance to the pub’s future.

Cllr Phil Murphy, who represents Caerwent, said the pub was the ‘only one for miles around’ that catered for families.

“This will support people who are trying hard to make sure this business survives,” he added.

Cllr Jim Higginson added that rural pubs like the Coach and Horses Inn need play equipment to draw families in and boost the business.

It was also argued by Cllr Maureen Powell that the equipment acted as a useful deterrent to youngsters climbing the Roman wall nearby.

While supportive of the application, Cllr Alan Davies said the council had to ensure that the pub’s owners were aware that any new equipment would need permission.

Some of the equipment, including the dragon slide and another climbing frame, have been in the pub’s beer garden for decades, and will not require consent.

The pub’s landlords have welcomed the committee’s decision on Facebook, saying: “A big thank you for all your support over our planning application.

“We can keep our play equipment for all those families that enjoy it.

In June, an appeal for support on the pub’s Facebook page received tens of thousands and views and was shared almost 400 times.