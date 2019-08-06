Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen County Borough Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt:

WHATEVER the image others people like to portray of us, I’m proud of our area. We should talk it up more.

Austerity and the decline of historic industries may have buffeted us, but Gwent has its success stories too – local companies we should shout about from the rooftops.

In Torfaen, I’m regularly impressed by the skill and dedication of local businesses, from the smallest sole traders to much larger employers.

Companies like Flamgard in Pontnewynydd, who design and manufacture dampers and whose products are globally renowned for class-leading quality across their sector.

Their products can be found in oil and gas platforms, tunnels and power generators, and were also used in the arch structure recently erected to encase the damaged reactor at Chernobyl. That’s a local company dedicated to our area, succeeding through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

Pro Steel Engineering, based in New Inn, is a similar story. They’ve built a reputation amongst their customers for high quality steel construction, fabrication and project management services. This has led them to work on many high-profile projects across the UK and internationally, including the Olympic Stadium and Birmingham New Street Station.

Another local company to be proud of is Capital Valley Plastics, who operate in Cwmavon. They supply membranes and barrier sheeting to the construction and DIY trades, using recycled materials to produce their products, which are renowned for their quality as well as their sustainability.

I recently visited GOS Tool & Engineering Services in Blaenavon with Cllr Alan Jones. GOS is a family owned and managed business operating near the old iron works in Blaenavon, the historical home of steel making. They have grown impressively by offering an excellent range of services, including the manufacture, conversion and supply of road and rail equipment, for a wide range of customers.

So that’s just four examples of local manufacturing companies providing better jobs, closer to home. Our job at all levels of government should be to talk them up, and make sure they have what they need to prosper.

That is a key part of the ‘foundational economy’ for me – supporting indigenous, home-grown companies to grow sustainably.

We also need to ensure that our young people have the skills they need to take advantage of opportunities in modern manufacturing.

There should be pathways to good careers in manufacturing as well as in academic subjects, for those who want to go in that direction.

That’s why I’m keen to work with local firms, the City Deal and Welsh Government to ensure apprenticeships are available to give entrants into these industries a good, well-rounded training.

These efforts may not catch the headlines like big openings do, but these firms have a loyalty to our area, pay decent wages and can provide the long-term sustainable growth we need.